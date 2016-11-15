The video will start in 8 Cancel

They say good things come to those who wait.

That was certainly the case for Huddersfield photographer Roger Kinder, who was on the brink of giving up when he captured Monday night’s glorious supermoon peeking out from behind the clouds above Meltham.

His stunning footage shows the moon sail gracefully across the night sky over town.

Roger said he had tried a few hours earlier to capture the phenomena, but struggled due to the cloudy skies.

He said: “Just as I was going to bed, the clouds parted for just a few minutes.”

Many in Huddersfield were left disappointed after missing the moon on Monday, which was the largest it had been in 70 years, due to thick cloud.

The phenomena, described as “undeniably beautiful” by US space agency NASA, won’t appear in our skies again until 2034.