He’s a prankster ... but he also cares about others. For Speedo Shy spent his Christmas Day touring the streets of Huddersfield handing out presents to the homeless sleeping rough on the streets.

And he persuaded most of them to pull a cracker with him.

Speedo – who is best known for stripping down to his boxers, dragging his speaker into the main Huddersfield Asda on a trolley and then having a rave with his sidekick Disco Boy on the checkouts – is eager for young people to develop a social conscience.

He says on his video: “We have a big bag full of good stuff – thermal hats, thermal socks and food – all the essentials to help the homeless get through the winter.

“If what I’m doing inspires the young people then this one’s for you.”

He then does a tour around Huddersfield town centre, handing out presents to all those he finds sleeping rough.

To one he says: “Hello brother, how are young doing my friend” and clearly makes the man’s day special.

His good deeds attracted a flood of Facebook comments.

Jonny Hitchen said: “Good on ya bro, you made Christmas that bit more special for those without anything.”

Rachel Oxendale stated: “Great to see people helping others “true meaning of Christmas” and I hope that this does inspire others to do the same.

Patrycja Gryszkiewicz: “It’s amazing what your doing mate, you definitely did make a difference in their lives and made their Christmas special.”