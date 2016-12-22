Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

talented Yorkshire poet Ben Taylor has delivered his Christmas poem – while out supermarket shopping.

Ben, 26, who has been acclaimed for his heartfelt prose which he delivers in a broad West Yorkshire accent, filmed his latest ditty in Asda.

He called it “T’ Neyt Affooar Christmas” and posted it to his Facebook page, Yorkshire Prose.

The flat cap-wearing Yorkshireman wrote: “I’ve done a little Christmas poem which I filmed int Asda while our lass wo bobbing abart int other aisles getting us snap!”

In the poem he talks about children dreaming about “spogs, spice and toys” and his house having “tinsel all ovver oyl.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook and garnered hundreds of comments.

Peter Craven commented: “Thas doing Yorkshire proud cocka! Merry Christmas mate.”

Alison Rushen added: “Brilliant. Please write a book of your poems. I love them. You have such a talent and I love your accent.”

Ben, from Wakefield, is a serving member of the Royal Navy and a keen rugby league player.

He is married to Steph, who has family in Huddersfield and encouraged him to share his work on Facebook.