Are these skittish squirrels playing - or fighting?

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are these skittish squirrels fighting or playing?

The mobile phone footage was shot in Huddersfield by student Chloe Dabbs who is pretty sure that the squirrels were fighting among themselves as they raced up and down the tree.

Chloe, 18, said: “It’s the first time I have seen squirrels fighting.

“They seem like they are playing (at first) but then they get more vicious.

“They were acting aggressively and more squirrels starting joining in. I think there were about six or seven squirrels involved.”

The video was shot in the King’s Bridge Road area, near the Castings House student accommodation which is a short walk from the Huddersfield University campus.

Chloe, who is studying graphic design at the university, added some dramatic music to the footage and then posted it on Facebook.