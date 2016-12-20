The video will start in 8 Cancel

Britain faces being battered by torrential rain and gale-force winds over the Christmas period.

The Met Office says Storm Barbara could bring 90mph gales to some parts of the UK.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens tweeted: “Wednesday will start off with some early rain but brighter with a few showers.

“The rest of the week is looking disturbed with gales at times, some heavy rain interspersed with showers, wintry on hills at times, with the threat of a Christmas Day storm still on the cards.”

The unsettled weather is expected to hit travel networks including rail, road and air services, especially to people travelling to Scotland.

The Met Office says winds will reach high speeds from noon on Friday to 6am on Saturday morning, with northern Scotland set to be the worst hit, and gusts of 60 to 70 mph elsewhere.

Chris Tubbs, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Storm Barbara brings the potential for some structural damage, disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries likely.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire, which means people and the emergency services should ‘be aware.’

The Met Office also said a white Christmas was unlikely.