This stunning 6.0-litre car with a top speed of 170mph has been designed by Huddersfield businessman Felix Eaton.

The one-off retro-styled car, called the Eadon Green Black Cuillin after the Scottish mountain range, was one of the unsung heroes at the Geneva Motor Show.

Felix said: “I love cars with a passion and I had seen one from the 1930s that made me wonder why they didn’t build similar evocative styles like that today.

“I started looking at buying a car from that period and soon realised that it required a lot of mechanical knowledge and skill to get one on the road – and it was also very expensive.”

Felix’s solution was to build a modern version, but with a 6.0-litre V12 engine.

With a background in design, he set about creating an incredible retro-looking model with sweeping coupe lines, large wheels and a long nose.

The result is a car that might have appealed to an American gangster from the 1930s.

It was built in Coventry, where Felix said he was able to work with some of the best original equipment manufacturers and engineers in the country.

“I’m just the designer,” he said.

Once completed, he called the beauty the Black Cuillin after the range of volcanic mountains in Skye.

He went on: “My parents used to go on holiday to the Ise of Skye – it was one of their favourite places in the world.

“I have been three or four times but my brother regularly goes climbing there.

“He likes the Cuillin and has always talked about doing the traverse. The Cuillin is one of the smallest mountain ranges in the world – but one of the most challenging.

“I thought that was a great analogy for the difficulties you face in design – reaching the pinnacle – and that name seemed to work.”

Felix, who lives in Huddersfield, can lay clam to a Scottish ancestry.

His grandmother was half-Scottish and he took her name as the Green part of his company, Eadon Green, and his great grandmother was 100 per cent Scottish from Glasgow.

The idea of being at Geneva was to show off the car.

“If someone said to me I have got to have one I would make one or maybe two but I simply want people to see it,” he said.

“That way, if something happened to me, perhaps someone would look after it.”