Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Watch stunning video of what Huddersfield's new HD One development could look like

Snowsports centre and hotel at centre of £100 million plans

HD One promotional video
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Planning permission for Huddersfield’s £100 million HD One leisure development could be just weeks away.

The scheme, centred around Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, is likely to boast a snowsports centre with ski slope and a new six-storey Radisson hotel.

The complex is set to include bars, restaurants and other leisure destinations, pulling in hundreds of thousands of people from across West Yorkshire and beyond.

Marketing experts say that 4.8 million people live within a 45-minute drive and the development offers a “unique” opportunity for a mix of leisure, entertainment, sport and hospitality.

Plans lodged with Kirklees Council show a ski-slope down the side of the stadium onto the current St Andrew’s car park.

www.thehdone.com An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme
An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme

Skiers and snowboaders will be transported up the slope by two T-bar type ski-lifts and a small nursery slope will be built facing Kilner Bank.

The scheme could also include the likes of a casino, bowling alley and new shops and retail stores.

HD One has released a marketing video and a series of stunning computer generated images showing what the development could look like.

More images are set to be issued in the next few weeks as plans are firmed up.

Officials at HD One are keeping much of the detail under wraps and Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, said: “HD One plans continue to progress well.

“We are gathering ever more momentum and we are hopeful of being able to say more in the near future.”

www.thehdone.com An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme
An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme

Next Thursday the University of Huddersfield will host the Northern Powerhouse Conference, focusing on Huddersfield’s opportunities for economic growth.

Organised by Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, the event includes some high-profile speakers including Commercial Secretary to the Treasury Lord O’Neill and former Chancellor Vince Cable.

The conference, also due to be attended by Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney and Dewsbury’s Paula Sherriff, will have three Question Time-style panel discussions on: education and skills; infrastructure and investment; and innovation and marketing.

Mr Davies will be a guest on the infrastructure and investment panel and will answer questions, in general terms, on the prospects for HD One.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Majority of Kirklees GPs condemn plan which would shut Huddersfield's A&E

And 90% of GPs responding to doctors' group survey are against hospitals shake-up

Previous Articles

HD One scrapped it — but do you still want a cable car attraction in Huddersfield?

MP Barry Sheerman wants unique plans back on the agenda for HD One

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
Places
Huddersfield
Organisations
Kirklees Council

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme
  1. Huddersfield
    Watch stunning video of what Huddersfield's new HD One development could look like
  2. Almondbury
    Malcolm Lunn, 73, of Almondbury, avoids jail over extreme porn collection
  3. Huddersfield town centre
    Man arrested as police investigate alleged rape in Huddersfield town centre
  4. Huddersfield town centre
    Heritage Open Days 2016: See what's in store for the weekend with our interactive map
  5. Kirklees Council
    Latest planning applications received by Kirklees Council

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent