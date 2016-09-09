Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Planning permission for Huddersfield’s £100 million HD One leisure development could be just weeks away.

The scheme, centred around Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, is likely to boast a snowsports centre with ski slope and a new six-storey Radisson hotel.

The complex is set to include bars, restaurants and other leisure destinations, pulling in hundreds of thousands of people from across West Yorkshire and beyond.

Marketing experts say that 4.8 million people live within a 45-minute drive and the development offers a “unique” opportunity for a mix of leisure, entertainment, sport and hospitality.

Plans lodged with Kirklees Council show a ski-slope down the side of the stadium onto the current St Andrew’s car park.

www.thehdone.com An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme

Skiers and snowboaders will be transported up the slope by two T-bar type ski-lifts and a small nursery slope will be built facing Kilner Bank.

The scheme could also include the likes of a casino, bowling alley and new shops and retail stores.

HD One has released a marketing video and a series of stunning computer generated images showing what the development could look like.

More images are set to be issued in the next few weeks as plans are firmed up.

Officials at HD One are keeping much of the detail under wraps and Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, said: “HD One plans continue to progress well.

“We are gathering ever more momentum and we are hopeful of being able to say more in the near future.”

Next Thursday the University of Huddersfield will host the Northern Powerhouse Conference, focusing on Huddersfield’s opportunities for economic growth.

Organised by Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, the event includes some high-profile speakers including Commercial Secretary to the Treasury Lord O’Neill and former Chancellor Vince Cable.

The conference, also due to be attended by Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney and Dewsbury’s Paula Sherriff, will have three Question Time-style panel discussions on: education and skills; infrastructure and investment; and innovation and marketing.

Mr Davies will be a guest on the infrastructure and investment panel and will answer questions, in general terms, on the prospects for HD One.