Lauren Laverne speaks to The Examiner about Recor

Watch Paige sing to Ed Sheeran - before giving hi

The Duke of York opens the Oastler Building

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There have been chilly temperatures and fleeting snow showers today as spring turned briefly to winter.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens warned a fortnight ago that the mild weather would not last, and that the mini heatwave over the weekend of April 8 and 9 would be followed by an icy blast.

And he was right.

Snow and sleet fell briefly across Kirklees just days before the May Day Bank Holiday, confounding those who hoped and expected that temperatures were on the rise.

Temperatures dipped to minus 2C last night. This morning’s early strong sunshine collided with very cold arctic air higher in the atmosphere to generate heavy cloud and wintry showers that led to this afternoon’s sleet and snow. It is likely to continue into the evening particularly on higher ground.

Temperatures will fall to minus 3C or minus 4C tonight leaving some icy roads and another widespread frost before tomorrow brings a repeat of today’s bright start with sunshine and higher temperatures.