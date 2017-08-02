The video will start in 8 Cancel

Identity fraudsters may have struck in Mirfield as a man was captured on CCTV rifling through bins.

The bizarre incident was captured at around 3am on Wednesday in Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.

The footage shows the man has come equipped for the job, wearing a head torch. He is seen checking out paper documents, then leaving the owner’s rotting waste spread out across the street.

The resident, who does not want to be named, has shared the footage on Facebook group Mirfield Matters.

She said: “This is the scum who emptied our bin all over at 3am this morning, I’m presuming he’s looking for paperwork etc to steal but there was nothing except rotten old food in there. I hope he stunk!”

The woman continued: “There were some done on Huddersfield Road too, I drove down this morning, this is Stocks Bank Road near the club, he came complete with head torch.”

Identity theft happens when fraudsters access enough information about someone’s identity –such as their name, date of birth, current or previous addresses – to commit identity fraud.

If you’re a victim of identity theft, it can lead to fraud that can have a direct impact on your personal finances and could also make it difficult for you to obtain loans, credit cards or a mortgage until the matter is resolved.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity should contact police on 101.