Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you recognise the men in this CCTV video?

A sales manager at a Suzuki dealership in Lockwood is appealing for help after thieves stole a £1,200 integrated sat nav device.

Ali Ijaz of Colin Appleyard Suzuki & Subaru Cars, Lockwood Road, Folly Hall, said the men aged between 20 and 30 struck at 10pm on November 30.

He said: “We spent £6,000 having CCTV installed in January so we know exactly how long they took to steal it – three-and-a-half minutes. It appears it was a targeted raid as you can see the man who has taken it out of a VW Passatt knows exactly what he is doing and has come equipped to do so. And one of the guys is so distinctively dressed I reckon I could recognise him from a mile away! He’s 6ft 2ins and wearing a bright blue Adidas tracksuit with matching bum bag.”

Call 01484 514954.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.