A new-look bar has opened its doors in Huddersfield.

The Coffee Kabin has relaunched as the Epicure Bar and Kitchen at 37-39 Queensgate.

It opened in 2014 when the core of their business was serving some of the best coffee from around the world, but over the last couple of years they have outgrown their name after introducing craft beer, wines, gin and whisky selections, brunch and locally-sourced seasonal dishes to their menu.

So they’ve re-branded themselves as ‘Epicure Bar and Kitchen’ which is a person who cultivates a refined taste, especially in food and wine.

Owner Simon Frewin said: “We have completed the transformation and will have a launch night on November 5 for invited guests.

Simon Frewin at Epicure Bar & Kitchen, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

“We’ve made the changes and we have a great relationship with our customers so we’re trying new things out right now and working on any feedback.

“So far the reaction has been great.”

What is it:

Coming second in the Huddersfield Examiner’s People’s Choice Awards for ‘Best Café’, and with the owner Simon Frewin taking part in a number of national Barista competitions, they still offer coffee from different regions.

The maturing of the business has come from Simon’s ambition and interest in food, leading him to search for a new chef to help him take his ideas forward. Lewis Myzak took the position and the two have a number of ideas up their sleeves.

Food:

Breakfast, brunch, light bites and mighty burgers, feature along with seasonal specials such as ‘pork tender loin, spiced wild boar croquette, oyster mushrooms jus and onion puree’ and ‘homemade tagliatelle, baby spinach, blue cheese and beetroot puree.’

Expect homemade baked beans, sauces, hummus, soups and aged rump steaks. Simon shared with us their ambition to soon cure their own meat in-house for their Charcuterie boards and raise their own livestock.

They have kept old favourites from their menu such as ‘Bubble & Squeak – bubble cake, halloumi, poached egg’ and their high quality loaded burgers, but will also offer a seasonal specials board.

Drink:

Working with a local wine merchant they will offer three white wines, three rose wines and three red wines, all chosen to match their specials menu.

Their craft beer selection includes Huddersfield’s Magic Rock Brewing Co, Thornbridge from Sheffield, Mad Hatter from Liverpool and Cloud Water from Manchester.

Their specially selected gins are even looked after with their in-house dehydrated and spiced fruit for garnishes, such as their Caorum Gin garnishes with cinnamon spiced apple.

If you can’t decide which tipple to go for you can enjoy three tasters of their different gins with FeverTree tonic or three whiskeys.

Opening hours: Open 8am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 8am-10pm Friday, 10am-10pm Saturday, Sunday closed.