Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

WATCH: Take a look around the new-look Epicure Bar and Kitchen in Huddersfield

Venue once known as the Coffee Kabin has re-launched with stylish food and drink offer

Epicure Bar and Kitchen
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A new-look bar has opened its doors in Huddersfield.

The Coffee Kabin has relaunched as the Epicure Bar and Kitchen at 37-39 Queensgate.

It opened in 2014 when the core of their business was serving some of the best coffee from around the world, but over the last couple of years they have outgrown their name after introducing craft beer, wines, gin and whisky selections, brunch and locally-sourced seasonal dishes to their menu.

So they’ve re-branded themselves as ‘Epicure Bar and Kitchen’ which is a person who cultivates a refined taste, especially in food and wine.

Owner Simon Frewin said: “We have completed the transformation and will have a launch night on November 5 for invited guests.

Simon Frewin at Epicure Bar & Kitchen, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

“We’ve made the changes and we have a great relationship with our customers so we’re trying new things out right now and working on any feedback.

“So far the reaction has been great.”

What is it:

Coming second in the Huddersfield Examiner’s People’s Choice Awards for ‘Best Café’, and with the owner Simon Frewin taking part in a number of national Barista competitions, they still offer coffee from different regions.

The maturing of the business has come from Simon’s ambition and interest in food, leading him to search for a new chef to help him take his ideas forward. Lewis Myzak took the position and the two have a number of ideas up their sleeves.

Food:

Breakfast, brunch, light bites and mighty burgers, feature along with seasonal specials such as ‘pork tender loin, spiced wild boar croquette, oyster mushrooms jus and onion puree’ and ‘homemade tagliatelle, baby spinach, blue cheese and beetroot puree.’

Expect homemade baked beans, sauces, hummus, soups and aged rump steaks. Simon shared with us their ambition to soon cure their own meat in-house for their Charcuterie boards and raise their own livestock.

VIEW GALLERY

They have kept old favourites from their menu such as ‘Bubble & Squeak – bubble cake, halloumi, poached egg’ and their high quality loaded burgers, but will also offer a seasonal specials board.

Drink:

Working with a local wine merchant they will offer three white wines, three rose wines and three red wines, all chosen to match their specials menu.

Their craft beer selection includes Huddersfield’s Magic Rock Brewing Co, Thornbridge from Sheffield, Mad Hatter from Liverpool and Cloud Water from Manchester.

Their specially selected gins are even looked after with their in-house dehydrated and spiced fruit for garnishes, such as their Caorum Gin garnishes with cinnamon spiced apple.

If you can’t decide which tipple to go for you can enjoy three tasters of their different gins with FeverTree tonic or three whiskeys.

Opening hours: Open 8am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 8am-10pm Friday, 10am-10pm Saturday, Sunday closed.

Where we ate in September 2016

The Dyeworks Harvey's Bar/Kitchen Shimla Marimonte
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Inspired by the Great British Bake-Off? Five places to learn to bake around Huddersfield

Want to become a Great British baker?

Previous Articles

Huddersfield cricket in state of flux as Central League confirmed to fold at annual meeting

Seven clubs knocking on Drakes door with two still to decide

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Milnsbridge
    Wages clerk Vicky Knott stole £120,000 from Trojan Plastics - but will pay back just £13,000
  2. West Yorkshire News
    School Starters 2016: Bumper gallery of new starters in Huddersfield
  3. Schools
    Here's where two new primary schools will be built in Kirklees
  4. Dewsbury
    The Brexit effect? Pound Man is back - but now he's asking for 50p
  5. West Yorkshire News
    What's being done about people drinking in St Peter's Gardens?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent