Delicious cuisine and traditional culture were showcased at the University of Huddersfield.

Its International Food and Culture Festival takes place twice a year and has become one of the most significant events that unites the university’s student population.

Among the many nationalities celebrating were students from a number of countries including Kuwait, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nigeria, Japan, France, Latin America, India and China.

Laura Wood, a British student at the university, said: “I really enjoyed the festival because there was a great variety of cuisines I’d never even heard of before, the performers were also very talented and entertaining.”

Economics student Fahmida Nisa Karim from Bangladesh said; “Before I came to the UK, I searched the University online and discovered the video about this event. Despite having offers to go to university in Manchester or Leeds I opted for Huddersfield after seeing the fun and opportunities to make friends while at university.”

University students from more than 120 countries celebrate International Festival

Alan Tobi, the University’s International Student Experience Manager said, “It has been a great chance for all of our students to understand each other through their passion for food, music, fashion and culture.

“Where else would you see a mix of Polish hip hop, Burmese candle dancing, and a Czech Republic conga alongside Morris dancing?”