A driving instructor has slammed the standard of driving among taxi drivers after a cab cut her up on a lesson.

A learner was at the wheel when the taxi pulled out in front of them at a junction.

Kirklees councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton, who also runs her own driving school, posted dash cam footage on Facebook.

The clip shows a cabbie shooting out of a junction in Mirfield causing her to hit the brakes on the dual-controlled car.

The young female student was left shaken – and Clr Lees-Hamilton furious.

The incident happened at just after 7pm on Wednesday in Dunbottle Lane near the junction with Flash Lane.

Clr Lees-Hamilton plans to report the driver to Kirklees Council’ s taxi licensing service – and says it’s not the first time she’s witnessed bad driving by cabbies.

Clr Lees-Hamilton said the student was driving down Dunbottle Lane near the Dusty Miller pub when the taxi shot out of Flash Lane without pausing at the junction.

“We had our dipped headlights on and were fully visible,” said Clr Lees-Hamilton. “We were almost on top of the junction when the taxi came straight out.

“He didn’t pause at the give way and must have been doing 15-20mph.”

Clr Lees-Hamilton, a Tory councillor and former Mayor of Mirfield, said she had seen a deterioration in the standards of taxi driving in recent years.

In one incident she was tailgated for miles through Mirfield and put her rear fog lights on to warn the driver behind to back off.

Clr Lees-Hamilton said the driver ignored the warning and she added: “When I was learning my instructor would have said in that situation brace yourself and press your brake. But if I’d done that I would have had a taxi in my boot.”

She followed the driver until he stopped and confronted him about his driving. “All I got was a dirty look,” she said. “I contacted his boss and he was very apologetic.”

There was another incident in Dewsbury town centre, also caught on camera, where an impatient taxi driver pulled out into the outside lane on Dewsbury Ring Road then cut her up at traffic lights to turn left into Longcauseway.

Again Clr Lees-Hamilton followed him – to where he stopped on double yellow lines near Dewsbury Town Hall – and again spoke to the driver.

“He said: ‘But I have a job to do’ – and that sums up the attitude of taxi drivers generally, they think they have more priority on the roads than anyone else.”

Clr Lees-Hamilton welcomed moves to allow police to prosecute drivers caught on dash cams by other drivers.

“If we can all help the police by downloading our footage it will help them and help make the roads safer,” she said.