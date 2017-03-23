The video will start in 8 Cancel

A taxi driver has told how feared for his own safety after he witnessed a gang attacking a man with a baseball bat in Dewsbury.

Hassan Ahmed, 67, told the Examiner how he was in his white taxi when it was shunted by a BMW when a gang chasing it in a VW Passat crashed into it.

Mr Ahmed was still shaking as he described how he saw a gang of men drag the driver of the BMW out of his car and hit him with baseball bats.

He said about the victim: “He was bleeding. He fell on the ground. They hit him. He tried to get up and ran into the main road.

“Where the police car is, they hit him there, and they hit him again.”

An Examiner reporter asked: “Did people rush to help?

“After a few minutes a lot of people came out and they tried to get in the car and they ran away.”

Police are investigating the incident which happened at around 10am. Wellington Street was closed for several hours and there was a large police presence.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.