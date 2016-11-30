The video will start in 8 Cancel

The shocking moment that nearly two centuries of history collapsed in seconds has been shown for the first time.

Resident David Jenkins shot a video capturing how the floors of Newsome Mill collapsed in a huge blaze that destroyed the building two weeks ago.

The video taken from Ruth Street shows how a fireball explodes over the flame-engulfed mill, narrowly missing a firefighter battling the blaze from an overhead platform.

David posted the footage in the Facebook group SaveTheClock, started by Newsome residents in a bid to save the remaining clock tower from demolition.

He said: “It was a terrifying night and it’s lucky no-one was hurt.”

The noise of the floors collapsing was described as “chilling” by one Facebook user, while another called the video “impressive.”

The old mill building has now been demolished, with only the ground floor walls and its iconic tower left standing.

Contract demolition crew Kayedem have left the site although there were fears for the tower after the company’s vehicles returned to the site on Monday.

Kirklees Council was alerted and said they asked the team to leave.

The council now says that any demolition work on the tower and remaining walls without their consent would be illegal due to its listed status.

A statement from the Kirklees Conservation and Design department said: “The owner of the mill approached us over the collapsed stone and the need to remove health and safety risks as well as being able to survey the remaining elements of the building.

“Having spoken to Historic England we have come to the conclusion that the collapsed stone that is contained within the walls and the glass from the single storey element can be carefully removed from site without listed building consent.

“The outer walls and the clock tower remain a listed building and as such cannot be removed or dismantled without listed building consent.”