The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beware of car criminals operating in Kirklees.

CCTV footage taken in Huddersfield has shown that vehicles are being broken into with often rich pickings to be sold on the black market.

This incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, October 29.

The footage shows the suspect searching the vehicle which was parked on Long Hill Road, Brackenhall.

The owner said: “The car in question is a taxi which may have been the reason it was targeted. Or the thief could have just been trying the door handles of every car and just got lucky.”

The thief stole an ipod, a hair brush, a Liverpool 125 year anniversary pen and a charging cable.

Police confirmed they are investigating the theft and enquiries are ongoing.

And if you think it will never happen to you, 24,275 offences for theft from a vehicle or trying to break into a vehicle were committed in West Yorkshire last year - making it the ranked fourth in the hotspot list behind the Met Police with 89,900 offences, West Midlands with 29,106 and Greater Manchester with 24,298.