This is the dramatic moment an e-cigarette battery explodes in a man’s pocket.

The shocking footage was captured on CCTV camera by chance as the man shopped in central Leeds.

The man had spare lithium-ion batteries for his e-cigarette loose in his pocket and a short circuit was caused when one of them came into contact with a metal item also in his pocket, which may have been keys or coins.

It is also possible that the two batteries shorted on one another.

The drama happened while the man was in the Boots store in the Trinity Shopping Centre, Leeds.

The man suffered slight injuries and needed first aid treatment.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Investigator Jamie Lister said: “This footage clearly shows the dangers of storing batteries alongside any metal objects, be it keys, coins, or even your phone if it has a metal case.

“This is not the first time we have seen injuries caused by a lithium-ion battery exploding whilst being carried in someone’s pocket. We really want the public to understand the risks which can be easily avoided.

“There does not need to be a fault with the battery, the problem is the incorrect storage of the batteries.”