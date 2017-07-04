The video will start in 8 Cancel

A staff member at Greenfields Family Centre in Dalton has done a bungee jump to raise hundreds of pounds for the centre.

Brook Evans, a 28-year-old junior deputy manager, braved the plunge from a 60ft crane at Salford Quays.

He raised £644.

Brook said: “As we are a community based charity we do not receive any mainstream funding and rely on fundraising events to be able to provide the care and buy resources that allow the children in our care to exceed to their full potential. The centre’s main aim is to provide education and recreation for local residents

“I haven’t done a bungee jump before but last year I did a skydive to raise funds for the same charity.”

Greenfields childcare has its own Facebook page.