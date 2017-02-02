The video will start in 8 Cancel

This stunningly beautiful ‘sun and moon’ video of Huddersfield sights took Roger Kinder eight months to create.

The Meltham-based film-maker spent countless hours capturing the sun and moon in a series of timelapse images.

It meant getting up at 4.15am on occasions and standing, chilled to the bone, in various windswept locations.

Around 20 locations were used but not all the shots made the final cut for the short film.

Roger, 59, who took early retirement from Yorkshire Water to focus on his camera work, which is now both a hobby and a profession, said he was happy with the end result.

“One of the best comments I had is ‘it’s not just Africa that has wonderful sunrises’.

“I wanted to capture a completely different aspect of Huddersfield and the surrounding area.

“I had to plan using a map and a compass to find out exactly where the sun and moon would be at any given point in the year.

“Sometimes I got it bang on, other times not! The weather played an important part as to whether I’d get a shot or not.

“The project took eight months and approximately 20,000 images, all individually compiled into a film.”

Roger and his wife Cath now travel all over the world shooting video for various clients. He uses a Panasonic GH4 which shoots video in 4k.