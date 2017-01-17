Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Toddlers were the first to walk over Elland Bridge’s new footpath.

Children from Waters Edge Day Nursery stepped onto the bridge’s new pedestrian and cycle path which is now open to the public .

Vehicles are expected to be able to use the bridge by the end of January, weather dependent.

It comes after the 2015 Boxing Day floods devastated the Grade II listed bridge , hitting access in and out of the town.

It had to be completely dismantled when the sheer force of floodwater washed out its foundations, causing massive structural damage and a huge crack in the road.

Clr Tim Swift , Calderdale leader, said: “I very much appreciate the patience and understanding residents and businesses have shown us, we do know it’s had a big impact on them.

“We have a lot of small but important businesses around the bridge, which provide local jobs and our staff have been talking to them and supporting them as much as we can.

“What happened on Boxing Day could never have been anticipated, the scale of the challenge was immense as you don’t expect canals to turn into raging rivers and bring down a bridge, but hopefully it’s now good for another 150 years and more.”

He said getting the bridge back open had been Calderdale Council ’s “number one priority”, adding: “Infrastructure like this is vital to jobs and businesses.”

One of those businesses affected was the Waters Edge Day Nursery, which also flooded.

Owner Joanne Wood said: “When it happened I knew we’d recover, but it took a lot of determination and hard work from the amazing team at the nursery.

“We were able to stay open by using other parts of the nursery building while we had work done, and I think we’ve got a fantastic nursery again, but I think everyone in Calderdale wonders what will happen when it rains - and that feeling may never go away.

“I’m sure all the other businesses in Elland will be relieved when this fully re-opens.”

Graham Ramsden, project manager for the Canal and River Trust , added: “Opening the footpath was an important step. We still have some work to finish, a second footpath, resurfacing the desk, resurfacing the road and painting the white lines.

“It was a massive challenge, the Trust hasn’t had many projects of this complexity, as it was listed we re-used all the original stone and had to manage pipes and wires for 30 different services.”

Joe Braithwaite, chair of the Elland and District Partnership, said it was the start of a big year for the town.

“This year is the 700th celebration of the town receiving a Royal Charter. We understand this was a mammoth task, but the town is looking forward to this fully re-opening.”