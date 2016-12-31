A year of dramatic video footage captured around Huddersfield included a terrifying lightning storm, a tour of a beautiful ‘Hobbit house’ and, inevitably, violence in the street.

Here’s are the most-watched online videos of 2016.

10. The Kebabish rat

In 10th spot was a video from March of a rat running around in Kebabish, a restaurant in John William Street. After it was circulated on social media, business owner Mohammed Akram said the footage was a set-up aimed at damaging his business.

Kebabish, John William Street, Huddersfield
He reported a group of yobs to police. Kirklees Council said the premises were clean and well managed.

9. Girls fighting in Lockwood

The ninth most popular video showed a fight between two girls in Lockwood. It was captured by a motorist at the junction of Victoria Road and St Stephen’s Road.

The girls fighting in Lockwood
It is not thought either girl was hurt.

8. The most unique house in Huddersfield

One of Huddersfield’s most unusual homes took eighth spot. Underhill at Holme was built by well-known retired architect Arthur Quarmby.

Underhill at Holme
Most of the property is underground and is designed around a spectacular swimming pool.

7. 30,000 mourners at Muslim leader's funeral

In February we reported that up to 30,000 mourners were expected at the funeral in Dewsbury of Muslim leader Hafiz Mohammed Patel, who died age 92.

Mourners queue up to pay their respects at the funeral of Muslim leader Hafiz Mohammed Patel in Savile Town, Dewsbury
Footage was the seventh most-watched video.

6. Huddersfield lets loose on New Year's Eve

A video posted in January revealed the difficult job faced by police officers and door staff when confronted by violent drunks.

Three police officers restrain a man outside The Lord Wilson bar near the Kingsgate Centre on new year's eve following an incident in there just before midnight

Reporter Robert Sutcliffe filmed disorder which kicked off in the town centre shortly after midnight. It was the sixth most-watched video.

5. Shocking road rage attack with a spade on the M62

CCTV of a terrifying road rage attack on the M62 was released in November.

The man police want to speak to after a terrifying road rage attack

It showed two men in a lorry being attacked by a man in a pick-up truck and was our fifth most-watched video.

4. Bus gates confusion for motorists

In February, a timelapse video of the new Huddersfield bus gates caught your attention.

Huddersfield Town centre new bus gates go live, vehicles ignoring the new bus gates.

It showed confused motorists breaking the new rules, landing themselves with a fine, and was our fourth most-viewed video.

3. Lightning strikes in Huddersfield

The third most-watched video was a clip of lightning above Huddersfield, posted on Twitter by Christie Sandy.

Lightning strike over Huddersfield taken from Kirkheaton
Lightning strike over Huddersfield taken from Kirkheaton - this picture was taken on the same night lightning hit

During the September storm, a house in Marsh was hit by a bolt of lightning. No-one was injured.

2. M62 crash tragically claims a driver's life

In February a lorry crash on the M62 cost one 68-year-old man his life. It happened near Scammonden Dam and blocked all three lanes.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands on the M62 after a three-lorry crash near Rishworth Moor
Footage posted on Twitter by user @Steve_Balfe was the second most-watched video.

1. Baseball bat attack caught on dashcam

Our most-watched video was caught on a dash-mounted video camera owned by driver Justin Littlewood, a painter and decorater.

Dash cam from Northgate, Dewsbury

It shows two men squaring up and then a woman leaping from her car, brandishing a baseball bat. A couple involved in the violence later avoided jail terms for their part in the street violence.