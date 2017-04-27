Tour de Yorkshire 2017 stage 3 hits us - see the route

As the countdown starts to the Tour de Yorkshire, we’ve rounded up the key times and best vantage points to observe the action.

The three-day event, founded after the success of the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2014, showcases Yorkshire’s stunning scenery alongside a thrilling cycle race.

In 2015 the event attracted two million spectators and generated a whopping £60 million for the county’s economy.

This year the riders will speed through Brighouse, Huddersfield and Holmfirth during Stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire, which snakes from Bradford to Sheffield.

To help you decide where to watch the race, we’ve rounded up where the riders will be along with the best spots to cheer them on.

Where can I see it locally?

Brighouse: Brookfoot/Elland Road; Bethel Street; Huddersfield Road; Clifton Common to Hartshead. Estimated time: 15:05-15:13.

Key vantage point: The hill up Clifton Common, Brighouse.

Cleckheaton: Westgate; Parkside; St. Peg Lane; the A643; Spen Lane. Estimated time: 15:15-15:18.

Key vantage point: The main road will see the peloton quickly arrive and depart.

Gomersal-Heckmondwike-Mirfield: A643 Spen Lane; Church Lane; Low Lane; onto the A62 Huddersfield/Leeds Road through Roberttown towards Cooper Bridge roundabout at Bradley. Estimated time: 15:18-15:34.

Key vantage point: Leeds Road, Mirfield: A long stretch of road means there’ll be plenty of spots to see the peloton go by.

Bradley-Dalton: From Cooper Bridge roundabout onto Cooper Bridge Road; up to Dalton Bank Road; Nettleton Road; Sutton Avenue towards Tandem. Estimated time: Estimated time: 15:34-15:40.

Key vantage point: The nature reserve bordering Colne Bank Road; Waterloo Road; Fenay Bridge and Penistone Road all offer plenty of space for spectators.

Kirkheaton-Farnley Tyas: Crossley Lane; Waterloo Road; the A620 Penistone Road; Woodsome Road towards Farnley Tyas. Estimated time: 15:40-15:49

Key vantage point: The little village of Farnley Tyas.

Honley: Honley Road; Northgate; Station Road (Honley) onto the A6024 Woodhead Road towards Holmfirth. Estimated time: 15:49-15:58

Holmfirth: Huddersfield Road; Dunford Road towards Hade Edge; B6106 Penistone Road towards Thurlstone and Penistone. Estimated time: 15:58-16:04 (leaving Hade Edge).

Key vantage point: It passes right through Holmfirth town centre but it’s Hade Edge that gets the glory as riders climb over Holme Moss. There is likely to be more room for visiting vehicles at Hade Edge than in Holmfirth itself. Something to consider if you wish to avoid the jams and make a swift getaway.