Police are continuing to investigate how a pelican crossing was demolished in Berry Brow.
Passing motorists were left puzzled over the mangled wreckage at the side of the road.
Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team posted pictures of the flattened pelican crossing column and crushed metal railings.
Police said efforts were underway to trace the driver.
The drama is believed to have happened in Woodhead Road around 2.15pm on Saturday and reports on social media said it was a tractor that caused the damage.
A post on Facebook said witnesses saw a tractor taking the bend “too fast.”
When police arrived on the scene there was no vehicle and few clues about what had happened.
Kirklees Council quickly made the scene safe and removed the damaged railings leaving cones at the side of the road.