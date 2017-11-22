The video will start in 8 Cancel

A trailer for hit show The Grand Tour has been released and it gives viewers a glimpse of what the trio filmed in Huddersfield.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were in town in May filming for the Amazon Prime show.

They were spotted at Crosland Moor Airfield as well as locations around Farnley Tyas and Meltham.

Residents spotted them driving a car that was a cross between a boat and a 4x4.

The trailer shows Jeremy Clarkson and James May in an amphibious vehicle, plus at the airfield where disaster appears to strike.

The first episode of The Grand Tour will be available on Amazon prime from December 8 and is available to download weekly thereafter.

The Examiner has seen details of the first four episodes and it’s not thought the Huddersfield section features in those.

During a series of interviews Jeremy Clarkson reveals that they only filmed “half a dozen things” in the UK with the rest around the globe. They will be seen travelling to countries including Croatia, Mozambique, Dubai, Spain, Switzerland, Colorado and New York.

Series one of The Grand Tour broke records when it launched in November 2016, becoming the biggest show premiere ever on Amazon Prime Video.