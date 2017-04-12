Confrontation outside court with Tommy Robinson and EDL members

Scenes outside court as 29 people to appear over

There were ugly scenes today as protesters confronted defendants accused of child sexual exploitation as they arrived and left court in Huddersfield.

English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Tommy Robinson confronted any Asian person arriving at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court - even though some were solicitors.

Two defendants covered their faces entirely and there was a bit of a row between Robinson and the men who shouted that the EDL were “mother*******”.

West Yorkshire Police sent PCs and police liaison officers to the court to maintain peace, while the mounted section were also patrolling around the town centre.

Some of the defendants walked into court as normal, some covered their faces or hid behind others to avoid being photographed or filmed by the press photographers and TV film crews outside the court - a key part of British open justice.

The behaviour of some of the protesters was unruly at times.

As one of the accused - a woman - left court one of the protestors called her a “tramp” shouting “I’ll spit on you.” She had been charged with child neglect, linked to the wider investigation.

Police were quick to step in during heated moments and move the two sides apart. As of 3pm there had been no arrests.