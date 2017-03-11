Race relations in Huddersfield in the 1960s

A documentary video has been unearthed giving a fascinating insight into race relations in Huddersfield in the 1960s.

It opens in Spring Grove with footage of Indian schoolboys preparing for Bonfire Night, discussing Guy Fawkes and why he tried to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

In a cut-glass accent, the narrator says of the locals: “They live in a courtyard of old decaying houses where it seems there is plenty to burn.

“An ancient British ritual is being honoured with enthusiasm by some very modern citizens – coloured Englishmen.”

One boy tells how Fawkes “tried to blow up Parliament but didn’t succeed”.

The story moves onto a community relations concert in the town which depicts young Ukrainian dancers, “the daughters of migrant workers” who “despite jaw-breaking names are culturally absorbed, integrated Yorkshire lasses”.

An interview with local estate agent John Bramley reveals problems relating to run-down housing in several parts of town.

Mr Bramley suggests during filming that white residents have been moving out of some areas as immigrants move in.

