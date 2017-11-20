The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ever wondered what Huddersfield looks like from above at night time?

It may not quite be the glittering metropolis of Manhattan or London, but it’s home.

West Yorkshire’s police helicopter crews have released this footage which shows officers’ views as they fly over the town centre at night time.

The video was tweeted by NPAS Carr Gate, the force’s Wakefield-based air division, and includes familiar Huddersfield landmarks .

A brightly-lit John Smith’s Stadium can be seen in the clip as police swoop over the town, as well as our town centre and an unusually quiet M62 .

The service were carrying out a pre-planned task over Huddersfield when they captured the video last night (Sunday). Officers also tweeted a photo of their view across to the edges of Greater Manchester captioned: “Looking over the Pennines to the dark side!”