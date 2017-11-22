The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police closed off part of the Woodhead Pass after a lorry was blown over by winds gusting at over 50mph on Wednesday.

The A628 trans-Pennine route was closed to traffic in both directions at Windle Edge – the Dunford Bridge turn off – following the incident at about 10am. The lorry toppled over, damaging a roadside reflector pole. It is understood there were no casualties.

Derbyshire police said the road was re-opened shortly before 2pm with a 30mph speed restriction in place. Stop/Go boards were put up as highways maintenance crews and a breakdown crane were called in to remove the stricken vehicle.

Highways England advised: “Drivers of high-sided and vulnerable vehicles should seriously consider a safer route this afternoon (Wed). A lorry has already blown over on the pass and wind speeds have since then increased.”

The weather forecast is for winds to increase in severity to 60mph with heavy rain this evening.

Drivers were warned to take care in hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain and strong southerly crosswinds gusting over 57mph.

A Met Office Yellow severe weather warning for rain and wind is currently in force for Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire, Cheshire until 9am tomorrow.