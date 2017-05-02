The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists got an eyeful when five naked men were seen wandering down the street near a Dewsbury park in broad daylight.

David Flather was driving past Crow Nest Park heading towards Dewsbury at just about 6.30pm (the time on the camera is wrong) on Saturday when he turned a corner and captured the startling sight on his dash cam.

David turned off Heckmondwike Road into High Street, Westtown, when he got a full-on rear view of two burly blokes near the park entrance stark naked but for their shoes.

Further down there was another naked man and then two more walking towards him – covering their modesty – and waving politely at the camera.

There was a coach parked on the roadside outside the Dewsbury Irish National League Club, known locally as the Irish Nash, and a group of men gathered around it.

David said he believed the men had been playing rugby in the park – but he didn’t stop to investigate.

“I just saw them there,” he said. “It was a Bank Holiday prank I guess.”