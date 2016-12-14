The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They may give your home a warm, cosy festive feel.

But West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are giving homeowners tips on how to use candles and Christmas decorations safely.

As part of their Countdown to Christmas, the fire brigade is issuing a series of safety advice on everything from using candles and Christmas decorations without mishaps, getting cars ready for winter and keeping older people safe to avoiding open water.

Area manager for fire safety Chris Kirby said: “It can be easy to get wrapped up in all the excitement (of Christmas) but it’s still so important to be aware of the risks to help keep loved ones and indeed ourselves safe.

“I and all the staff at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will be working hard to keep everyone safe during the festivities but please do your bit to help us by following our advice so your Christmas does not become memorable for all the wrong reasons.”

They say decorations, lights, candles and heaters are a few of the hazards that increase the risk to your safety over the festive period and their advice is:

Candles:

Don’t leave them burning in an empty room.

Don’t put them on or too close to a Christmas tree, plants, flowers or foliage and avoid placing candles too close to curtains and furniture or where they can be easily knocked over.

Make sure all candles are in holders that are stable and non-combustible and never place candles on a plastic bath or on top of the TV.

Ensure candles are fully extinguished before you go to bed.

Christmas cooking:

Don’t be distracted by a phone call or a knock at the door.

Never leave cooking unattended even for a moment and never leave young children alone in the kitchen.

Don’t cook when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Christmas lights:

Ensure your Christmas lights conform to British standards or the European “CE” mark.

Check to ensure that the lights are fitted with an approved plug with a 3 amp fuse or a mains transformer for low voltage lights.

Only use the correct spare bulbs and ensure that a fuse bulb (normally painted white) is fitted.

Don’t let the bulbs touch anything that can burn easily, like paper and don’t overload sockets.

Cold weather:

Never be tempted to stray on to frozen water, there’s no such thing as safe ice.

To book a free Home Fire Safety Check call 0800 5874536 or visiting www.westyorksfire.gov.uk