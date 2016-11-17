The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Yorkshire Police have proved they’ve got their finger on the pulse yet again after doing the mannequin challenge!

It’s the latest internet craze which has been done by everyone from breakfast telly pair Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to US politician Hillary Clinton and rocker Jon Bon Jovi - and the aim is to film yourself looking like you’ve been frozen in time.

From ice buckets to the running man, our cheerful police force loves to get involved in the newest challenge to trend online.

It’s a fun challenge, but West Yorkshire Police’s attempt has a serious side.

It’s all about raising awareness of the dangers of texting and driving, as part of a national week-long crackdown on drivers using mobile phones behind the wheels.

Police say studies have found that talking on a hand-held mobile phone while driving can impair ability more than getting behind the wheel over the drink-drive limit.

And this year the RAC said 31% of motorists admit to using a handheld phone while driving – up from 4% in 2014.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Roads Policing, Chief Constable Suzette Davenport, said: “When you’re getting in your car, remember don’t put others at risk - keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.”