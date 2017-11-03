The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three Huddersfield fitness professionals are celebrating their promotion to a team of just 11 national ‘Powerhoop’ trainers.

Michelle Smith, Chanelle Luxford and Sheila Frampton are proponents of a fitness workout which builds muscle, slims the waist and improves posture.

Michelle teaches Powerhooping in Linthwaite, while Chanelle teaches at the John Smith’s Stadium for Kirklees Active Leisure. Sheila teaches in Longwood, Holmfirth and Penistone.

“It’s fantastic that of the team of 11 national instructors, three of us currently teach in Huddersfield,” said Michelle.

Chanelle, a personal trainer, said: “Powerhooping is an excellent form of exercise.

“It builds and strengthens the core muscles, slimming the waist, trimming the hips and improving posture.

“It’s possible to drop a dress size in six weeks by hooping for less than 10 minutes a day and attending at least one class a week. Each hooping class also includes other non-hooping exercises to provide a balanced, full body workout.

“It’s great fun and you don’t need to be able to hula hoop because the technique is quite different.”

“I am particularly pleased with the success of Powerhooping in West Yorkshire because I returned ‘home’ to Huddersfield, six years ago with my hoop and I started with one class at HD3 Fitness at Salendine Nook.

“At that time, Powerhooping was completely new to the area but from that one class, the word spread and now there are at least six instructors in Huddersfield and a class somewhere in the area almost every day.

“There are only three or four master Powerhoop trainers and the demand was so great that Powerhoop UK decided to create a new team of trainers to cover different areas of the UK. We are all so pleased to be included.”