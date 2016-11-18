Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who wielded a baseball bat in an attack on a car and threatened a man have avoided jail terms.

Jasmine and Basharat Hussain, of Burnshall Drive in Batley, were before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Hussain, 33, pleaded guilty to criminal damage while his wife, also 33, admitted possession of an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour.

The offences related to an incident in Dewsbury town centre on August 24.

The victim, who was known to the couple, had arranged to sell his Volkswagen Golf and parked by the Santandar bank on Northgate.

They drove past in their car before parking behind the man’s vehicle.

Hussain got out, ran towards the other car and struggled with the victim before kicking his vehicle and breaking the wing mirror as he fled.

His wife also ran over, with a baseball bat held above her head with both hands.

The court heard that an estimated £300 of damage was caused to the complainant’s car, which had since been paid for by Hussain.

District Judge Michael Fanning told the couple: “This was an ugly incident. It’s violence on the street and violence breeds violence.”

Hussain was sentenced to a community order with 10 days of rehabilitative activities and six months of alcohol treatment.

His wife received a jail term of 146 days suspended for a year.

She must also complete a community order with up to 20 days of rehabilitative activities.

They both have to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.