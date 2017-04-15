Health bosses in Huddersfield will pay official £

Article 50 - What will happen after its triggered

Felix the Station Cat arrives for work in Dr Who'

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the Easter egg you definitely don’t want.

Motorist Brett Davies was driving on North Road, Ravensthorpe, heading towards Shillbank Lane, in Mirfield, when his car was pelted with eggs by youths at the roadside.

His windscreen was hit leaving it a smeared mess before he got out and spoke to the lad who did it.

Although it says 2015 on the video time stamp Brett says he doesn’t know how to change the time but he posted it on Wednesday.

He said: “Lucky they didn’t cause an accident. I was actually reasonably calm and got out of the car to have a quiet word in the gentleman’s ear. When his 10 friends came round the corner I retreated to the safety of my vehicle.”