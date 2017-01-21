The video will start in 8 Cancel

WHAT better way to beat the January blues than with some Yorkshire brass - and a cuppa!

It should have been a normal work day for staff at Collins Education in Honley. Then radio presenter Rich Williams and a brass band marched in blasting Uptown Funk and suddenly it was time for tea.

Keeley Byford secretly nominated her office to enjoy a ‘Proper Brew Day’ courtesy of Heart Radio and Yorkshire Tea.

Said Rich: “Everyone is always going on about January being an awful month so I decided to do a competition that would flip that idea on its head. We asked listeners to secretly nominate their place of work for a visit from ourselves and the Yorkshire Tea Band.

“We’d lavish them with loads of Yorkshire Tea, a Heart mug for everyone and even bring the brass band to play some tunes.”

Keeley and her colleagues were the lucky winners.

“The office can’t stop talking about it,” said Keeley. “They got such a shock when the band burst in playing Uptown Funk. And the best bit… I’m off tea-making duties for the rest of the month!”

Laura Burton, Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea, added: “At Yorkshire Tea, we do things properly, so when Heart got in touch asking us to help banish the January blues from one Yorkshire office we knew we had to get involved.”