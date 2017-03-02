The video will start in 8 Cancel

A RARE occurrence has been spotted in Huddersfield’s skies.

Upside down rainbows are a spectacular meteorological phenomenon and occur when sunlight refracts through ice crystals held in cirrus clouds in a specific way.

Amoon Hamza spotted the unusual sight while on St John’s Road, Birkby, near to the town centre on Wednesday.

He said: “I was standing on St John’s Road to pass the traffic lights towards to the town centre when I saw the rainbow’s reflection on the cars.

“I was curious and I looked at the sky. It was amazing, the most beautiful rainbow I have ever seen in my life.”

The proper name for the rainbow is a circumzenithal or Bravais’ arc, and despite being rarely seen in Huddersfield, are described as “not uncommon” by the Met Office.