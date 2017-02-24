Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Efforts are underway to fix a water leak right next to Elland Bridge – just weeks after it re-opened to motorists.

The leak was reported earlier this week and Yorkshire Water say they are now liaising with Calderdale Council in order to organise permanent repairs.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “On Wednesday we carried out a temporary repair to a leaking water main on Halifax Road next to Elland

Bridge.

“This involved turning off the valve which has stopped the pipe leaking. However, a permanent repair will have to take place and we are liaising with the council to arrange a suitable time for this to take place so that there is minimum disruption.”

The bridge re-opened to motorists earlier this month after it was damaged by floods in December, 2015.