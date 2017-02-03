Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A water leak shut the main Huddersfield lending library.

Staff discovered that the leak was affecting the electrics in the library yesterday (Thurs) and it was closed as a precation.

It has reopened this morning but is just a restricted lending service while work is ongoing to find the source of the problem.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Work is ongoing to locate the source of the leak which is affecting electrics on the ground floor of Huddersfield Library.

“All other departments are open, including the art gallery, children’s, reference and local history libraries. Books can be returned to the Visitor Information Desk in the library Foyer.

“Every effort is being made to resolve the problem as soon as possible.”