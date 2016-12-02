Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents have defended taking children on cheaper term-time holidays, arguing that “life is too short” to miss out on precious family time away.

Mums and dads spoke out after dozens of parents in Kirklees were told they will have to wait to see if they will be prosecuted for taking their children out of school.

Cases before Kirklees magistrates were adjourned this week to await a ruling by the Supreme Court on whether an Isle of Wight father broke the law by taking his daughter to Florida.

Jon Platt was fined £120 but took the case to the High Court which ruled that his punishment was unlawful. This decision is being appealed.

Parents on the Examiner’s Facebook page argued that holidays were so pricey that they had little choice but to break the rules.

Nikki Collins said: “Ridiculous rule. I have always taken my kids out of school towards end of summer term. Yep I got a fine but who cares?

“I didn’t do it this year due to exams but every other year I have. Bad parent maybe but both my kids are doing perfectly fine.”

Helen O’Brien said: “I understand education is important but as long as they are doing well at school, and you don’t take them out all the time you should be allowed.”

Jason Torczynowycz said: “As a parent you educate your child every day, exposing them to different cultures and countries and in some cases it does broaden their understanding of the world. Education isn’t just ticking boxes in schools and meeting the standards set by Government.”

Kevin Lowndes said: “I think no parent would argue with the fines etc if there weren’t the dual standards of snow days and teacher training.”

Lisa Jane Ellis said: “My priority is enjoying my children and the time is spent making memories. One of my daughters has brain and spinal tumours and has also fought leukaemia (she’s 17) so I will take them out when I like as life is short.”

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “Following a challenge in the High Court in May of this year around the definition of regular attendance as written into the Education Act 1996, there had been some uncertainty about what counts as regular school attendance.

“We continue to consider every case on its individual circumstances. Many of the cases we bring to court for failing to ensure regular attendance do not fall into the same category as the case that led to the appeal, however, a minority of parents consider their cases to be similar.

“In those cases, it is considered to be fairer to parents to adjourn their hearings whilst we wait for a decision in the Supreme Court. As such a number of cases have been adjourned until 1 March 2017 by which time it is hoped that there will be greater clarity around what counts as regular attendance.”