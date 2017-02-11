Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Windy weather and icy roads are slowing progress on clearing rotting rubbish from the former Hunter’s waste tip in Lockwood.

A leaflet to residents and businesses from Kirklees Council said the weather has affected the speed at which rubbish from the site at Queens Mill Road can be removed.

The tip burst into flames last August – since when fire crews have been on site about four times a day to damp down debris and ensure it is safe to load onto trucks to be taken away.

The leaflet said high winds had prevented waste being transported to landfill because it could blow away and litter the surrounding areas – while icy conditions posed a danger to drivers and other road users.

The aim was to finish clearing the site by May depending on the weather and what hazardous waste or further pockets of fire were unearthed. It said: “Up until Christmas, we removed 3,246 tonnes of waste. That’s the equivalent of about 13,500 wheeled bins. We still have about 7,700 tonnes to go, but we are getting there.”

Kirklees said it would continue to carry out air quality tests around the site until the fire was fully extinguished. Firefighters were spraying water on the waste to reduce the stench, but the odour would continue to linger until all the rubbish was gone.