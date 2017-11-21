The video will start in 8 Cancel

Yellow warnings for wind and rain have been issued for West Yorkshire over the next two days.

The Met Office says bad weather will affect transport and journey times throughout tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday. Heavy rain is expected tomorrow, with strong gales overnight.

Weather experts say flooding is also a risk, particularly on local roads but with a small chance of homes falling victim.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Heavy rain is expected across north and north west England on Wednesday. Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer. Bus and train services will also probably be affected with journey times taking longer. Flooding of a few properties is possible.”

Strong winds will move across the region tomorrow and will remain prevalent throughout the night, easing on Thursday morning.