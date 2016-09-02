Children may be fed up at the prospect of going back to school on Monday ... and they will be even more annoyed as the weather is set to improve next week.

So says Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens who says that despite the latter end of Saturday looking like a washout with perhaps as much as an inch of rain falling throughout the night – if not more – the next few days should be set fair.

He said: “The start of meteorological autumn will be wet and warm overall and perhaps hot at times as tropical energy starts to disrupt the Atlantic flow and associated jet stream moving in phases.

“Overall the first autumn month will bring warmer than normal temperatures at times and potentially very wet.“

Met Office map for Saturday September 3

“Saturday should start off bright with some sunshine, though a rather fresh start. The sun is now coming up much later at 6.30am to 6.45am.

“But cloud will thicken quickly again quite quickly from the west with heavy, perhaps torrential rain spreading from the west from through the middle of the afternoon clearing slowly through the evening.

“Up to 25-30mm of rain possible in the 12 hours from 12pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday evening. Some local flooding is possible.”

The temperatures could reach a high of 16˚C (60˚F).

“Sunday will see a vast improvement and a much better day. It will be brighter with sunshine and a few showers.”

Temperatures could reach to 20˚C (68˚F).

Paul added: “The further outlook is for some patchy rain and drizzle on Monday clearing away north east as drier and very warm, perhaps hot, conditions develop for the period Tuesday through to Thursday.”

Temperatures could then soar to 22˚C (71˚F).