The ice scrapers have been brought out of hiding over the past few days - but it looks like things are going to become a little milder over the next few days.

Tomorrow (Friday) is set to be milder and breezier, with some bright or sunny spells developing and a maximum temperature of 9 °C.

Saturday will be windy with some bright spells, but with rain moving south overnight, according to the Met Office.

But if you’re heading into Huddersfield to celebrate New Year’s Eve, you’ll need a coat - temperatures will plummet to freezing.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “As we head towards the weekend and New Year’s Eve colder conditions will arrive from the arctic in time for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“Don’t be surprise to get some sleet and snow on New Year’s Day!”

