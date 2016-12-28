Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog and freezing conditions in Yorkshire.

The Office issued the warning for tonight night and through the course of tomorrow.

Tonight will be dry with mist and freezing fog and temperatures could hit a low of -4 °C.

There will be widespread frost in the morning so don't forget your windscreen scraper! The day will be dry with some sunshine but mist and freezing fog patches will be slow to clear in places. The maximum temperature tomorrow will be 5 °C.

Into the weekend, the weather will become increasingly windy but milder, with patchy drizzle on the hills on Friday and Saturday, but also some sunny spells.

Overnight rain will clear early on Sunday then conditions will become colder with scattered wintry showers later.

A spokesperson said: “On Wednesday driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to travel are possible.”

Look back at snow in Huddersfield earlier this year.