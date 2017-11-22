Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is set to be battered by 70mph winds this evening.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said south-westerly high winds and heavy rain were set to continue well into the evening, adding: “It’s not the night to be out and about.”

The Oakes -based meteorologist said rain would be heavy enough to cause some roads and culverts to flood due to leaves blocking the drains.

Earlier this afternoon, winds from the south-west were gusting at 55mph to 60mph. “These are severe gale to storm force gusts,” said Paul. “Winds will peak this evening from 6pm to 8pm then moderate slowly.”

Looking further ahead, Paul said the weather was set to get colder with the potential for icy roads on Friday night, wintry showers and frost as temperatures hit zero.

Next week was generally looking cold and unsettled with rain and showers wintry at times.