Mr D J Eastham – Miss A J Law

Examiner account manager Miss Amanda Jayne Law and chartered accountant Mr Darren James Eastham were married at St Aidan’s Church, Skelmanthorpe, on Saturday.

The bride is the daughter of Richard and Angela Law, of Gib Lane, Skelmanthorpe, and the bridegroom is the son of Mrs Beverley Eastham, of Skelmanthorpe, and Mr David Eastham, of Royston, Barnsley.

The ceremony was conducted by Rev Philip Reynolds and the best man was Chris Jaworski.

The groomsmen were Simon Childs, Joshua Clarkson, James Crossland and Brett Oddy.

The bridesmaids were Mrs Rachel Lappage and Miss Jessica Law, the bride’s sisters, Miss Marie Eastham, the bridegroom’s sister, and Miss Jessica Thrall.

The reception was held at Whitley Hall, Sheffield.

The bride’s cousin and her boyfriend flew over from Australia for the wedding.

The couple will honeymoon in Dubai, Sri Lanka and The Maldives.