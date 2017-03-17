Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re hoping for dry and sunny weather this weekend you might be out of luck.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens has forecast an unsettled two days with colder conditions coming next week.

There is also the chance of sleet or snow on the hills as winter and spring do battle.

Saturday will be mild but changeable with breezy conditions and rain.

Paul said: “The brighter conditions will be further east, the further away you are from the hills the better.”

A mild but dry night will be followed by similarly unsettled weather on Sunday.

“There will be showers in the morning and it could brighten up in the afternoon as it turns colder,” said Paul.

“But it’s going to take a long time before the sun gets out.”

Watch: Did you see upside down rainbow over Huddersfield?

Next week, the spectre of wintry conditions is looming for those who live in the upper valleys.

Paul said: “Most of us will have sunshine and showers and some might turn to sleet or snow at times over the hills.

“Temperatures will drop midweek, to as low as zero or one for some.

New snow warning sign for ALPINE Bend at Honley

“It’s currently uncertain how long this colder snap will last.

“One weather model is predicting southerly winds, which will bring spring like conditions next weekend.

“Another is still forecasting a south easterly pattern which is more unsettled.”