Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising fun run due to take place this weekend has been cancelled.

More than 100 people had registered to take part in the community event organised by Huddersfield Live! at Storthes Hall – tackling either a 5k run or a 1k fun run to raise charity cash.

But Huddersfield Live! managing director Chris Alexander said the event scheduled for Sunday (April 9) had been called off due to “circumstances beyond anyone’s control”.

Mr Alexander said the route for the event – taking runners from the Stafflex Arena and through local woodland – could not be used and organisers had been left with no alternative other than to cancel. He said it would be inappropriate to go into reasons for the decision other than to say it had not been possible to accommodate the requirements of all the event partners.

Mr Alexander said he was “extremely disappointed” but said it was hoped to hold the event later in the year, probably in the autumn.

People who had paid for tickets would be fully refunded over the next five to seven days, he said.

More than 100 people took part in the first Huddersfield Live! fun run last October which raised more than £1,000 for good causes.

Huddersfield Live! is set to deliver this summer’s Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival.