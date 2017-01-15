Here are the latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council this week.
Almondbury
Withdrawn:
G Brown, c/o agent, Change of use from first floor (A4) public house to (B1) office and alterations, The Star Public House, 1, Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge
Batley East
Conditional Approval:
F Lunat, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5.96 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres. The height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 15, Carr Side Crescent, Batley
Approved:
Horizon Care and Education Group Ltd, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of property (C3) to a residential home for children/young people, 2, Greenhill Court, Hanging Heaton, Batley
Batley West
Refused:
D Smith, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 5, Chevins Close, Birstall, Batley
Birstall and Birkenshaw
Conditional Approval:
N Clough, Construction of single-storey side extension, 27, Moorland Drive, Birkenshaw
Refused:
J Hanby, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 62, Oakway, Birkenshaw
Approved:
Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) Plc, Construction of pole mounted transformer, adjacent to, Holly View Farm, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley
Cleckheaton
Applications Submitted:
Kalvir Gosal C/O Agent, Installation of two illuminated and two non illuminated signs, 17, Cheapside, Cleckheaton
Crosland Moor and Netherton
Conditional Approval:
R Graham, Construction of single-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 68, Coppice Drive, Netherton
Prohold Ltd, Change of use of premises to include B2 and MOT Testing station, Ilyas Autos, Units 1 & 2, 98A, Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge
Denby Dale
Conditional Approval:
DS and NS Gemmell, Construction of lagoon slurry for digestate storage, Clayton Hall Farm, Back Lane, Clayton West
Approved:
J Wadsworth, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 36, Dene Road, Skelmanthorpe
Dewsbury West
Approved:
St John Fisher Catholic Academy, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of fencing, St John Fisher High School, Oxford Road, Dewsbury
Conditional Approval:
The Shire Bed Co, Alterations to existing office building to form glazed frontage, Oaklands Mill, Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
Heckmondwike
Conditional Approval:
N Akhtar, Construction of two-storey side and first floor rear extensions, 57, Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike
Holme Valley North
Conditional Approval:
Select Design, Construction of single-storey front extension, 21, Moorland Rise, Meltham, Holmfirth
Approved:
BDW Yorkshire West, Construction of 17 non-illuminated signs, Land at Helme Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth
Holme Valley South
Conditional Approval:
S Carter, Construction of dormer window to front, 12, Lee Terrace, St George’s Road, Scholes, Holmfirth
M Catney, Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension, 30, Roaine Drive, Holmfirth
Kirkburton
Applications Submitted:
Michaela Corbett, Formation of pedestrian access ramp, Flockton Green Working Mens Club, Barnsley Road, Flockton, Wakefield
Conditional Approval:
Mike Benson, Siting of container (within a Conservation Area), National Coal Mining Museum for England, Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton
Approved:
W Basnett, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 3, Mead Way, Highburton
Liversedge and Gomersal
Application Submitted:
Mr J Haigh, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one property and associated operational development, Mount Pleasant Farm, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal
Conditional Approval:
Pauline Ledgard, Formation of dropped kerb to existing driveway, 45, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge