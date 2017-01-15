Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council this week.

Almondbury

Withdrawn:

G Brown, c/o agent, Change of use from first floor (A4) public house to (B1) office and alterations, The Star Public House, 1, Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge

Batley East

Conditional Approval:

F Lunat, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5.96 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres. The height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 15, Carr Side Crescent, Batley

Approved:

Horizon Care and Education Group Ltd, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of property (C3) to a residential home for children/young people, 2, Greenhill Court, Hanging Heaton, Batley

Batley West

Refused:

D Smith, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 5, Chevins Close, Birstall, Batley

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Conditional Approval:

N Clough, Construction of single-storey side extension, 27, Moorland Drive, Birkenshaw

Refused:

J Hanby, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 62, Oakway, Birkenshaw

Approved:

Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) Plc, Construction of pole mounted transformer, adjacent to, Holly View Farm, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley

Cleckheaton

Applications Submitted:

Kalvir Gosal C/O Agent, Installation of two illuminated and two non illuminated signs, 17, Cheapside, Cleckheaton

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Conditional Approval:

R Graham, Construction of single-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 68, Coppice Drive, Netherton

Prohold Ltd, Change of use of premises to include B2 and MOT Testing station, Ilyas Autos, Units 1 & 2, 98A, Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge

Denby Dale

Conditional Approval:

DS and NS Gemmell, Construction of lagoon slurry for digestate storage, Clayton Hall Farm, Back Lane, Clayton West

Approved:

J Wadsworth, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 36, Dene Road, Skelmanthorpe

Dewsbury West

Approved:

St John Fisher Catholic Academy, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of fencing, St John Fisher High School, Oxford Road, Dewsbury

Conditional Approval:

The Shire Bed Co, Alterations to existing office building to form glazed frontage, Oaklands Mill, Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Heckmondwike

Conditional Approval:

N Akhtar, Construction of two-storey side and first floor rear extensions, 57, Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike

Holme Valley North

Conditional Approval:

Select Design, Construction of single-storey front extension, 21, Moorland Rise, Meltham, Holmfirth

Approved:

BDW Yorkshire West, Construction of 17 non-illuminated signs, Land at Helme Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth

Holme Valley South

Conditional Approval:

S Carter, Construction of dormer window to front, 12, Lee Terrace, St George’s Road, Scholes, Holmfirth

M Catney, Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension, 30, Roaine Drive, Holmfirth

Kirkburton

Applications Submitted:

Michaela Corbett, Formation of pedestrian access ramp, Flockton Green Working Mens Club, Barnsley Road, Flockton, Wakefield

Conditional Approval:

Mike Benson, Siting of container (within a Conservation Area), National Coal Mining Museum for England, Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton

Approved:

W Basnett, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 3, Mead Way, Highburton

Liversedge and Gomersal

Application Submitted:

Mr J Haigh, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one property and associated operational development, Mount Pleasant Farm, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal

Conditional Approval:

Pauline Ledgard, Formation of dropped kerb to existing driveway, 45, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge