A FOOD bank has been given a council van on a long-term loan.

The Welcome Centre in Huddersfield has been given the boost thanks to Kirklees Council’s Comoodle project.

Clr Graham Turner, Cabinet member for asset strategy, resources and arts, handed over the keys to the van. It will be used to collect food from local shops and supermarkets to pass on.

Emma Greenough, the centre’s marketing worker, said: “Over the last few years we have worked hard to develop new partnerships with local food organisations such as Greggs, Sainsbury’s and, more recently, Marks and Spencer.

“We rely heavily on a team of volunteers as well as our driver to collect food that was due for landfill, five days a week, and the van has enabled us to collect larger quantities more efficiently. This has been especially important to us during our busy Harvest Festival time.

“It would not have been a success without our Comoodle van, which is used daily moving our stock to meet demand.”

The Welcome Centre is based at Lord Street and at Queens Mill in Lockwood and the team distributes food, toiletries, bedding, household items and warm clothes to those who need it.

Comoodle helps people in Kirklees to share equipment, space and skills for community benefit.